Investment in 'dilapidated flood defences' needed to stop farmers seeing crops ruined

Robert Newbery, NFU West Midlands regional director, said the county's farmers have been suffering through a series of floods since October last year.

He has called for government action to protect productive farmland from flooding.

He said: "Shropshire farmers and growers have been unable to harvest crops from autumn 2019 and plant crops for spring 2020 due to the rainfall and storms – our fields remain saturated with thousands of acres across the region underwater.

“We need to see more long-term planning to recognise the increased frequency of extreme weather events using local farmer and stakeholder knowledge.

“Government and its agencies must recognise the importance and value of productive farmland considering wider benefits such as protecting and enhancing the environment and protecting infrastructure.

“Investment is desperately needed as we are seeing dilapidated flood defences that have been neglected for decades now failing.

“Flooding and water management in river and coastal areas must be properly funded to protect urban and rural businesses, infrastructure and communities."

Mr Newbery has said that the public need to be able to find out how money for flood defences is being spent.

He said: “Government spending must be transparent, and the artificial distinction between capital and maintenance expenditure removed.

“The NFU has worked with the Rural Payments Agency at all levels to clarify the current rules on failed crops and temporary flooded land.

“We are calling for an urgent relaxation of the three-crop rule which requires farmers to have three crops in the ground on their farm between 1 May and 30 June.

“We are also urging Government to broaden the Farming Recovery Fund for flood-hit areas to help with any losses they have had.”