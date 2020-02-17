Doing the right thing not so simple

Simple, right?

Not quite so simple.

The correct form must be served, which confirms that the landlord is proposing an AST, despite the tenancy meeting the conditions for an assured agricultural occupancy. Without serving this form, you may inadvertently grant security of tenure.

Other things which need to be served on the tenant include the EPC, the gas safety certificate and the government ‘How to Rent Guide’. Without these, the tenancy won’t be legal, and you also may not be able to serve a notice for possession.

You must also have installed working smoke alarms and carried out UK Right to Rent checks, as well as registering the deposit and issuing the tenant with the prescribed information for the tenancy and information about the deposit scheme.

If you are about to offer a house as part of a job and any of the above sounds unfamiliar, please give us a call to check you are doing the right thing.

Sarah Howie, of Howie, Kent & Co