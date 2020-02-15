Big day celebrates sheep industry

Despite everything that has faced sheep farmers in recent years, the industry is in a secure place and is ready to face the next hurdle.

The structure and variety of systems in the sector is recognised as its strength, and means we fit the direction which is being set by all governing bodies.

To recognise this positive change in outlook, this year’s event will celebrate our industry diversity, through highlighting the range of breeds, systems, business sizes and people who work within it.

NSA Sheep 2020 will provide knowledge and inspiration for producers to fine-tune their business. It is on July 28, at the Three Counties Showground, Malvern, Worcestershire, and is free to attend for NSA members.

Following the success of previous years, NSA will also be running a day of farm tours prior to the event.

We’ll be visiting two contrasting sheep farming systems.

Following years of uncertainty, we appear to be nearing a time where the whole of British agriculture may have clarity as to which direction we’re heading. Sheep farming has never been more critical to the wider industry and environment.

Phil Stocker is the National Sheep Association chief executive