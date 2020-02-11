Come walk with us as busy year beckons

We start on March 5 with a visit to the dairy herd of Duncan and Sarah Howie near Shrewsbury for our Grazing Mentors Farm Walk. This project, funded by the Prince’s Countryside Fund, offered free mentoring with a focus on problem solving and goal-setting.

Sarah and Duncan, together with Matthew Ingram, their Grazing Mentor, will explain how the process helped them move to autumn block calving from an all-year-round pattern.

The event is free to attend but you must register either by email to sandra.pattinson@britishgrassland.com or by text to 07833 437974 indicating how many places you would like to book.

Future events include our research conference on the topic of multi-species swards, held in conjunction with the University of Reading, and our spring farm walks, organised jointly with AHDB and LIC.

This year we will be visiting two farms – one in Wiltshire and one in Lanarkshire. In June we will be holding our summer Meeting in Northern Ireland.

We will also be taking the BGS stand to a number of events including the RWAS Grassland Event in Clwyd, Grassland and Muck 2020 in Warwickshire, and the UK Dairy Day in Telford.

Tom Goatman is chief executive of the British Grassland Society