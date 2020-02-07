Hoof health keeps farm costs down

We are at the start of a new era for the dairy industry, with many challenges and opportunities. Extreme weather is likely to become more frequent, while environmental concerns will increasingly drive consumer decisions, and with continued scrutiny of animal welfare.

UK farming has some of the highest standards of animal welfare and production in the world, and dairy is no exception, but from a consumer perspective, cattle lameness is widely regarded as one of the most pressing welfare issues affecting dairy cows, according to the RSPCA.

As innovation in farming increases even I have embraced new technology! Observing cattle and recording data digitally, a comprehensive analysis of lameness can be gathered for a herd. I’m a great believer in the fact that prevention is better than cure. Foot trimming is essential precautionary work to prevent lameness and is the most cost effective way to combat foot problems.

With input costs at an all-time high, improving efficiencies in the herd and controlling costs which can be predicted will help towards a sustainable future in this new decade.

Nick Challenor is the owner of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services.