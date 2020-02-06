Walford's stock is looking great

Our open day is this Saturday, February, 8, so please come and visit us.

Our Agriculture learners are going to Dairy Tech this week and the staff are busy planning a study tour to America. All of the students will have talks and trips to employers this term, including training and a tour at Silverstone for our Motor Vehicle learners. Staff and students are working hard to prepare for the March exams and assessments.

On the farm, milk production has increased again and we are looking forward to slowly moving the herd onto the new grazing platforms.

All of the stock are looking great, in particular, the 60 cows selected as replacements for next year. The move to an autumn block calving has worked really well with over 40 calves expected in the first 17 days. These will be the first born from the LIC International bulls.

The team's hard work, supported by the “cow monitor” tags, is continuing to reduce our costs by significantly lowering treatments and increasing our six week in-calf rates.

Bronwen Bray is Head of Walford Campus