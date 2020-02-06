Burwarton Show boasts five-figure profit

Despite wet weather, more than 20,000 people attended the Burwarton Show, midway between Bridgnorth and Ludlow in August.

Organisers this week announced profits in excess of £10,000 to secure its future expansion, with more than £5,000 earmarked for charity.

The show is one of the biggest events of its kind in the country but did not enjoy good years in the two years prior.

In 2017 the show made a disappointing loss and in 2018 it scraped by with just £700 left over, leaving organisers looking for new ways to boost proceeds.

And they were delighted to inform members at this year’s annual meeting that the 128th show was back in profit.

Martin Clack, from Nock Deighton, is the incoming vice chairman of the organising Burwarton & District Agricultural Society.

He said the event was the most successful there has been in recent years.

“We’re happy to say the show was a great success,” he said.

“It was reported last year the show wasn’t so successful, but this year we can report a very healthy profit in excess of £10,000, of which just over £5,000 has been distributed among charities.

"The donation is an ongoing number as we get various requests throughout the year but financially even after giving a six-figure donation away the show is financially much more secure than last year.”

This year will see a new committee spearheading the organisation of the event.

Chairman Mary Williams has stepped down after three years at the helm to make way for Alan Watkins, who himself has been replaced by Mr Clack as vice chairman.

From some of the most celebrated livestock to the rarest, 2019 saw various additions including the feature of the popular Valais Blacknose sheep, which for the first time this year will have their own class.

Mr Clack added: “As far as the expansion of the show goes and the money side of it, the profit that we made last year we’ve been able to reinvest into the infrastructure of the showground.

“There will be various improvements including the main thing we had last year which was E-ticketing at Burwarton for the first time.

“We’ll make sure things such as the toilets and marquees are all up to standard – it’ll be the same but better.”

New events featuring at this year’s show include the sheep handler competitions, motorcycle stunt shows and the return of the Shetland Pony Grand National.