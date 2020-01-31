Farmers' green path to boost revenue

The Basic Payment Scheme is being phased out and, although new support measures are promised, there is much uncertainty.

Now is the time to identify the strength and weaknesses of the farm business so that decisions can be taken to put the business on a firm foothold to cope with the changes ahead.

As well as looking at enterprise performance, costs and ways of adding value, it is also important to consider the environment and sustainability when reviewing the farming business as agricultural productivity should no longer be considered on its own.

Climate change has brought the importance of natural capital to the fore and given a value to natural assets such as biodiversity, soils, land, carbon, water and landscape.

Agri-environment schemes such as Environmental Stewardship and Countryside Stewardship are already bringing in income for some of these assets, but there is potential for further income streams.

This new income could come from the public purse, commercial companies looking to offset carbon and from utility firms such as water companies looking to improve water quality.

The environment should be seen as a source of new revenue and a route to sustainable land and soil management.

Charlotte Rogerson is based at the Shrewsbury office of Berrys