Farming Talk – Plea to Shropshire wildlife enthusiasts

The Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust project calls on farmers, land managers and gamekeepers to spend 30 minutes spotting species on their patch of land and to submit your results online.

The results will aim to determine which farmland birds are benefiting from conservation efforts – supplementary feeding through the winter or growing crops specifically to provide seed for birds – while identifying the ones most in need of help.

Farmers and gamekeepers are vital in helping to ensure the future survival of many of our most cherished farmland bird species like skylarks, yellowhammers, corn buntings and wild grey partridges.

At the end of the count, the results will be analysed by the GWCT. All participants will receive a report on the national results once they have been collated.

How to take part: 1) Download your count sheet from the BFBC website www.bfbc.org.uk; 2) On a day between February 7 and 16, spend about 30 minutes recording the species and number of birds seen in one particular area; 3) Once you've completed your count, simply submit your results at www.bfbc.org.uk.

Charlotte Marrison is chairman of the Shropshire branch of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust.