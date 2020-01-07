Farming Talk – January 7

However, while there is various free guidance across the internet, it does not compare to a face-to-face meeting with a qualified professional

As a firm that originated in Wales, we have worked extensively with Farming Connect who offer Welsh farmers what is known as a “succession surgery.” This takes the form of an hour-long meeting with a qualified solicitor, specialising in agriculture and succession planning, which we follow up with an extensive, bespoke letter to the farming business, with tailored advice.

We would now like to offer these succession surgeries to Herefordshire and Shropshire farmers at a discounted rate. Wherever possible the surgeries will be held in our office, which is just outside Eardisley.

The surgeries are informal, and the number of participants is not limited. It is a great opportunity to speak extensively with a solicitor specialising in agriculture about the farming business. We have the following two days available for surgeries coming up soon – January 22 and February 5.

If you would like further information about a succession surgery or would like to book your place, please contact me on 01544 327122 or email on ellie@agriadvisor.co.uk.

Ellie Watkins of Agri Advisor