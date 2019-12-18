Farming Talk – December 18

Due to the loss of well-established products used during harvest (diquat) and storage (CIPC) growers are going to completely redesign strategies. In fact, this process will be well under way for most.

If you’re planning to use different equipment to prepare crop for harvest, then you might need to tweak the way you plant them. Farming is a year-round game, and the preparation never really stops.

We’re pleased to be able to offer growers and agronomists a chance to come and compare notes on January 16, at our Strategic Potato Farm West results day, held at Harper Adams University.

We’ll be presenting demonstration and trial results on the key topics of storage and desiccation as well as a range of other key subjects including wireworm, irrigation, sprayer technology and a markets update.

Trials were held at Heal Farms, here in Shropshire and across the country through our national Strategic Farm network. We will present findings for discussion, but we often find that people get the most from these events when these results are paired with ideas from the floor.

If you’re a potato grower and you’d like to join the discussion, book now at ahdb.org.uk/events.

Dr Bill Watts, Knowledge Exchange Manager, AHDB Potatoes