Farming Talk – December 16

Tests on the newly developed variety grown for the first time in the field showed that the grain contained double the amount of iron in the white flour fraction of the grain.

The aim of the research by scientists at the John Innes Centre is to address iron deficiency anaemia, a significant global health problem with women and girls particularly affected.

The wheat plants in these trials contain two extra sequences of DNA, also from wheat, that cause an accumulation of iron.

The DNA rearrangement was made by genetic modification, shown to be successful in significantly increasing the grain iron content in greenhouse-grown plants. In April DEFRA awarded the John Innes Centre a licence to grow the GM wheat in a small-scale field trial.

Analysis of the grain showed a two-fold iron increase in hand-milled white flour compared to control wheat. This is similar to the increase seen in indoor-grown wheat.

We are pleased with progress so far which demonstrates that the method is working in the field. In field trials plants are exposed to different weather conditions which is very different from climate-controlled growth rooms.

Dr Janneke Balk from the John Innes Centre is one of the researchers leading the project