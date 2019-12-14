Farming Talk – December 14

With ever-increasing energy costs, pressure on food retail prices and the real impact of Brexit yet to be felt, it’s no surprise that diversification is increasingly popular.

Over 64 per cent of English farms have diversified in some way and the trend continues.

Whether that’s in place of, or in addition to, the traditional farming enterprise, adding value or starting something new, these ventures are helping keep traditional farming alive and some have been so successful that they have overtaken farming income.

From farm shops to glamp sites, edible flowers to leather handbags, the list of possibilities is endless.

If you have a particular passion or just an open mind to fresh ideas and inspiration that will help you take your business that extra mile, working through our five-point action plan is a great way to get you started on the right track.

1. Develop your ideas – what sort of business should you start? 2. Will this business work? 3. Business planning – how do I do it? 4. Budgeting and grants – will it be profitable? 5. Can I get the relevant permissions?

Angela Cantrill is a rural chartered surveyor at rural diversification specialists Moule & Co.