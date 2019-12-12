Farming Talk – December 12

As the AHDB’s Horizon scanning reports have pointed out, the UK’s high performing herds and farms, irrespective of size, are in a far better position to cope with Brexit than low performing herds. History teaches that UK farmers are quick to adapt and adopt new and sustainable practices, provided they know what is required higher up the food chain and by Government.

The UK dairy industry is only 81 per cent self-sufficient in milk and milk products. Ireland is its key trading partner and great deal of milk and product passes both back and forth, so a frictionless border is essential.

Apart from the future terms of trade with the EU, agricultural support payments, rural development policies and migrant labour availability are among the major concerns of a no deal Brexit.

The RABDF urges dairy farmers to keep up to date with developments.

Brexit, it argues, could present a tremendous opportunity for the UK dairy sector. We have producers of high quality milk and milk products with good and robust traceability, excellent dairy cow welfare, and health and food safety throughout the dairy supply chain.

John Sumner is an independent dairy specialist.