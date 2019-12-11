Farming Talk – December 11

No one can second guess a vision for our country moving forward post-Brexit but it should ensure that our agricultural industry can prosper and flourish.

Whether we leave the European Union at the end of January is yet to be seen and a lot will depend on who is elected in just a couple of days' time. I hope that British farmers will be supported, whoever is in power, during future trade negotiations. British farmers are world leaders in standards of animal welfare, environmental protection and food safety, therefore they must not be not undercut by cheap imports produced to lower standards.

When election fever has diminished and hopefully the B-word reaches a conclusion, there is a chance for a promising new agricultural chapter for the future of farming and I hope that measures are put in place to ensure farming can be competitive, profitable and progressive and an integral part of a dynamic UK food chain.

When the election dust has settled it will nearly be Christmas so I wish everyone a merry Christmas and a very prosperous new year.

Keith Fowles is owner of KLF Insurance Brokers.