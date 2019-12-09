Farming Talk – December 9

Low hanging fruit, in terms of the easy changes that could be made, have largely been harvested and we are seeing a flattening off of the reduction in use.

This year it’s been challenging to achieve further reductions, with respiratory disease outbreaks at the start of the year, followed by an upsurge in swine dysentery over the summer. These disease challenges have quite rightly had an impact on antibiotic use levels. Our target of 99mg/PCU by 2020 may not be easy, but we must keep our foot on the pedal.

Treating early is key, but with a spotlight on antibiotic use, some may be concerned at treating too early. We must ensure the welfare of animals is not compromised by a reluctance to treat. Nevertheless, we must continue to demonstrate that we are using antibiotics responsibly and understand what is behind the higher levels of antibiotics being used on some units.

If you have made changes or are considering making changes on your farm to control disease or to change the way you use antibiotics, or if you are having difficulties reducing your antibiotic levels, we’d love to hear from you.

Mandy Nevel is AHDB Pork head of animal science