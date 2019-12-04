Farming Talk – December 4

Drilling has been slow in places and tacky in others. However, all is not lost. In the AHDB recommended list booklet there is a page after the usual trials window for later drilled crops. I think it might be time to start turning the page over and looking at how long the drilling window for each variety is and what our options are.

The adage ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ comes to mind as in Shropshire we have more sown than the rest of the country.

Moving away from the brown fields and looking forward to the spring and the delayed drill timings, it will bring some challenges. It will be important to get nitrogen on as early as we can to encourage a good early spring growth – this combined with a slightly higher application of plant growth regulator to try and convince the crop to tiller more.

So for those of you who haven’t bought you fertiliser yet, it might be worth having a look at buying the first spring round to avoid the mad rush.

There is always of course reason to remain optimistic; the predicted smaller crop has seen the spot and futures price rise. This puts feed wheat at the time of writing at £143 taking it to a place where there is a bit of blue sky in the budget, when combined with the increased yield.

Owain Roberts, G.O Davies (Westbury) Ltd grain merchants