Farming Talk – November 29

This is a great opportunity for any farm businesses considering their options now it is clear farm subsidies are set to decline. The programme looks at projects on a case-by-case basis and will consider a wealth of ideas.

The programme is open under three categories – business development, food processing, and rural tourism.

Grant funding is available for up to 40 per cent funding, subject to a minimum of £20,000 and a maximum of 200,000 euros – about £175,000 – for business development and rural tourism, and potentially a maximum of £750,000 for food processing depending on the project.

Each category has a list of priorities, which projects are expected to meet at least two of.

The priorities are broadly the same across the business development and food processing categories and consist of the following: create jobs; grow your business; improve productivity through innovation; access new markets; and benefit the supply chain.

Rural tourism is slightly different, requiring projects to meet two priorities, including creating jobs, extending the tourism season, develop tourist attractions and create wider benefits to the rural area.

The deadline for Expressions of Interest is February 16.

Ellie Watkins, Agri Advisor