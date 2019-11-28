Farming Talk – November 28

This year saw three of these sessions, with over 210 employers on campus to meet the next generation and to talk to them about their career aspirations.

At Harper Adams, we’re proud of our 97.2 per cent graduate employment rate – achieved thanks to our close links with industry.

“There is no university in the country that produces students better for us than Harper Adams,” said Ian Harrison, HR manager at Rail-Ability. “We find that Harper Adams students are a year ahead of anyone else we talk to about placements.”

Joshua Heath graduated in 2018 with a Food and Consumer Studies degree and is now an account manager at food processing company ADM, selling to brands such as Greggs and Warburtons.

We are excited to see where our current crop will make their mark in industry and the professions. Their enthusiasm and "can-do" approach is something special to behold. Harper Adams graduates are in high demand.

Dr David Llewellyn is Vice Chancellor of Harper Adams University