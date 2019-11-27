Farming Talk – November 27

Advertising
What a busy start to the Shropshire YFC year it’s been with new members' evenings, the officer training weekend and the county annual meeting taking place throughout September and October.
Our competitions programme kicked off with "Call my Bluff" which will be swiftly followed by the Speaking Competitions day on December 1 at William Brookes School, Much Wenlock.
On December 12, Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs will be spreading Christmas cheer with a Christmas carol service and live animal nativity at Shrewsbury Livestock Market. Bringing Christmas to life with a real live nativity, readings, carol singing and a craft fair, this is a charity event not to be missed, raising valuable funds for Shropshire Air Ambulance and Severn Hospice. Doors will open at 6.30pm.
I invite you to an evening of festive fun. This is a real break with tradition for us. Hosting our annual carol service at Shrewsbury Livestock Market instead of a church will be very different.
The livestock market allows us to really bring Christmas to life and what better than a live nativity – animals large and small will join in to really bring the spirit of Christmas alive.
Chris Potter is Shropshire YFC county chairman
