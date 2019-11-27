Farming Talk – November 27

Our competitions programme kicked off with "Call my Bluff" which will be swiftly followed by the Speaking Competitions day on December 1 at William Brookes School, Much Wenlock.

On December 12, Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs will be spreading Christmas cheer with a Christmas carol service and live animal nativity at Shrewsbury Livestock Market. Bringing Christmas to life with a real live nativity, readings, carol singing and a craft fair, this is a charity event not to be missed, raising valuable funds for Shropshire Air Ambulance and Severn Hospice. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

I invite you to an evening of festive fun. This is a real break with tradition for us. Hosting our annual carol service at Shrewsbury Livestock Market instead of a church will be very different.

The livestock market allows us to really bring Christmas to life and what better than a live nativity – animals large and small will join in to really bring the spirit of Christmas alive.

Chris Potter is Shropshire YFC county chairman