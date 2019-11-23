Farming Talk – November 23

British farmers provide the nation with a supply of safe, traceable and affordable food, while maintaining and caring for our countryside. They are also the backbone of our largest manufacturing industry, food and drink, which is worth more than £120 billion to the national economy, providing in the region of four million jobs.

Candidates in this election must be aware of the enormous contribution agriculture makes to our nation.

Meanwhile, we are faced with the everyday uncertainties and challenges which farmers have to cope with. There have been sharp cuts in the farmgate milk prices paid by most of the major processors, putting pressure on farmers as the price is often well below the cost of production for many.

The UK dairy sector needs a viable supply chain with all businesses achieving sustainable returns and a more robust market for both farmers and processors.

Who knows if this general election and Brexit will help or hinder this, but one thing is clear – political candidates must safeguard Britain’s food producers and domestic food supply by backing British farming.

Nick Challenor is the owner of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services.