Farming Talk – November 21
I’ve joined Turnastone Court Farm in Herefordshire as an education officer for the Countryside Restoration Trust.
It’s particularly exciting, as it combines my passion for both teaching and wildlife.
Located on site is an inspiring purpose-built education lodge. The lodge has a great deal of versatility and can accommodate large classes as well as non-school smaller groups and clubs, with groups of up to 30 children. There’s also huge potential for a therapeutic offering here.
Variety really is the spice of life and I intend to create a new hands-on learning environment that continues to engage and inspire children of all ages. Workshops will be cross-curricular and suit a range of learning styles and abilities. Topics will have a seasonal flavour and include farming and food production, wildlife investigation and horticulture, among others.
In other news, I attended Madley Harvest Festival to talk to local children about wildlife friendly farming and food production. It was a golden opportunity to introduce them to "Squirm on Inn" – our new wormery! I’m just getting to grips with these wriggly fellows and the children were impressed with their clever antics.
And if it ever stops raining, we may get a chance to construct our new Turnastone vegetable beds.
Vickie Tomkins is the Countryside Restoration Trust’s education officer
