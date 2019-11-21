Farming Talk – November 21

It’s particularly exciting, as it combines my passion for both teaching and wildlife.

Located on site is an inspiring purpose-built education lodge. The lodge has a great deal of versatility and can accommodate large classes as well as non-school smaller groups and clubs, with groups of up to 30 children. There’s also huge potential for a therapeutic offering here.

Variety really is the spice of life and I intend to create a new hands-on learning environment that continues to engage and inspire children of all ages. Workshops will be cross-curricular and suit a range of learning styles and abilities. Topics will have a seasonal flavour and include farming and food production, wildlife investigation and horticulture, among others.

In other news, I attended Madley Harvest Festival to talk to local children about wildlife friendly farming and food production. It was a golden opportunity to introduce them to "Squirm on Inn" – our new wormery! I’m just getting to grips with these wriggly fellows and the children were impressed with their clever antics.

And if it ever stops raining, we may get a chance to construct our new Turnastone vegetable beds.

Vickie Tomkins is the Countryside Restoration Trust’s education officer