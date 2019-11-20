Farming Talk – November 20

It is an organisation I feel hugely passionate about – because it replaces passion with credible research.

I have carved a career as a rural surveyor serving rural estates, farming and commercial clients, I am facilitator of the recently set up River Worfe Catchment Farmer Cluster, which aims to achieve farmer-led conservation on a landscape scale, and also I host let days at Hatton Grange estate.

The GWCT has spent the past seven decades building very good research which demonstrates how sustainable game management is best for wildlife, with managed shoots showing a net biodiversity gain.

However comprehensive and dependable research carries a cost, and while Shropshire currently enjoys a rich field sports heritage, we need to grow membership to safeguard the countryside and its field sports for the next generation. So if you are not a member we need you, and if you are, encourage your friends to join.

Meantime our thanks must go to retiring chairman, Tim Main, who raised more than £100,000 during his tenure.

Charlotte Marrison is chairman of Shropshire branch of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust.