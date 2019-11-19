Farming Talk – November 19

Funding of up to £175,000 is available for up to 40 per cent of a project and is therefore a fantastic way to secure capital to enable projects to go ahead.

The Growth Programme grants are available to farms and rural businesses who are looking to expand or diversify.

The government has also launched a new £50 million Woodland Carbon Guarantee scheme to encourage farmers and landowners to plant more trees and help tackle climate change.

It gives land managers in England long-term financial income to invest in carbon sequestration – the process by which trees lock up and store carbon from the atmosphere.

Successful participants will be offered the option to sell Woodland Carbon Units to the government over 35 years at a guaranteed price set by auction, providing new income for land managers who help businesses compensate for their carbon emissions.

To apply for the Woodland Carbon Guarantee, you can register projects with the Woodland Carbon Code – the voluntary standard for UK woodland creation projects where claims are made about the carbon dioxide they sequester.

Charlotte Rogerson of Berrys, Shrewsbury