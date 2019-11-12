Dairy cattle welfare improving worldwide

It is pleasing to report that much is being done to improve animal welfare around the world.

In 2002 the World Organisation for Animal Health for the first time included animal welfare into its mandate. A recent report from the OIE comments that significant advances have been made in the development of science-based animal welfare standards which have been adopted by over 180 member countries worldwide

The International Dairy Federation, as a partner with OIE, is taking the lead in the world’s dairy sector. Its Guide to Animal Welfare provides recommendations on all aspects of dairy herd health management including stockmanship, feed and water requirements, physical environment and husbandry practices.

The British dairy farming industry, while not being complacent, takes some pride on being in the forefront in dairy cattle welfare worldwide. Recognising the importance of high quality standards of welfare, the GB Dairy Cattle Welfare Strategy is dedicated to improving the welfare of dairy cattle. The 2018 revision set more ambitious targets based on science, and refined through experts including farmers and veterinarians, as well as other experts in the supply chain.

As British livestock farmers know, farm animals in the UK are reared in accordance with the standards of farm assurance schemes.

It is not the intention of this article to suggest that all is perfect with dairy cattle welfare, but there is little doubt that as a whole, the industry both here and overseas, has made huge improvements.

It remains a top priority for the UK. To put it simply, dairy farmers know that healthy cows produce quality milk, and to achieve that, the welfare standards of dairy animals, both physical and mental, must be met.

John Sumner from Shropshire is a member of the International Dairy Federation