A week of welly great prizes on offer

The farmer answered: “I won them in a RABI competition, can’t believe my luck.” It is Welly Week from October 28 – with the wet autumn this year, an appropriate prize to win. Follow the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution social media pages on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and you may be fortunate.

This farmer, Jack, was a worried man. He had been expecting his monthly milk cheque from the milk buyers, it hadn’t appeared in his bank account, and he knew the rent money for the farm was due to be paid.

His wife was so supportive when they managed to get the tenancy of the farm. Her teaching money was paying many of the farm bills, such as the electricity and the water. He was proud, didn’t want to bother anyone, he would not say anything, he would manage.

A week later a friend phoned Jack: “Come to a meeting with me, we need to talk.” They listened to The Resilient Farmer who had hit rock bottom, had climbed up the valley to the mountain top. It had been been hard, but with the support and friendship of mentors, the realisation that you could take change as an opportunity, perhaps he too could face everything and rise.

Jack returned home. Next morning he phoned RABI’s confidential helpline 0808 281 9490. It was a relief to talk openly and share his burden. Do phone, as it's okay not to be okay.

The Shropshire RABI committee under the guidance of West Midlands regional manager Kate Jones (who can be contacted on 07876 492 839 or email kate.jones@rabi.org.uk) is grateful for the generous donations to support farming families in the county.

A recent Pie and Pudding event at Hadnall Village Hall made a magnificient £1,300, to help those who through perhaps illness, bereavement, animal disease or accidents are struggling. So far this year £30,278 has been spent on 31 cases. Every case is different, and a trained welfare officer will arrange a plan to help the family or individual.

Some people who are worried on behalf of a member of the family or a neighbour contact RABI, or you can contact yourself. No one on the fundraising committee has any knowledge of who receives grants.

We will be drawing the winning tickets for the Grand Draw at Market Drayton Livestock Auction on December 11, with excellent prizes. If you would like to help sell tickets please contact Kate Jones

Christine Downes is a RABI committee member