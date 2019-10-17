Finding a path through the rules on conversions

These changes have altered the criteria for buildings which are deemed suitable for conversion under the order, and consequently it is not surprising that many still follow the route of a full planning application as opposed to prior approval.

Some of the main changes we have seen are the floor area limits increasing, but also a greater importance on the building’s structural integrity and the sustainability and suitability of the location of the proposed conversion, for it to be considered appropriate by the local planning authority.

Where a building is being considered for development under Class Q, some of the main factors that therefore need to be discussed ahead of a prior approval application are: the building’s proximity to the farmstead, assuming it is part of a working farm, will the dwelling be desirable to live in; whether the building is structurally sound and that this can be supported by a structural survey and whether the building will be practical to convert in terms of its access and the provision of services.

In some situations it may be that an application for prior approval may seem unsustainable in terms of location. However if the intended occupier is a farm worker, the proposal may be seen more favourably if the conversion is subject to an agricultural occupancy condition.

Given the restrictions to conversions under Class Q, it is also important to consider how the development can be enhanced following its completion.

There may be the opportunity to apply for full planning permissions which can complement the development, including extensions to the curtilage of the residential property which is otherwise limited to the footprint of the converted building, or to erect garaging.

These alterations are all beneficial from the point of view of adding monetary and amenity value to the finished development.

Camilla Whitehouse, Nock Deighton