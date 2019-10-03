Strong trade for top quality crops

This year’s sale included 246.06 acres of straw, divided into conveniently sized lots; 55.87 acres of winter wheat; 50.58 acres of winter barley; 68.47 acres of spring barley and 71.14 acres of oil seed rape. We managed the sale on behalf of the More Farm Partnership.

With a particularly high standard of crops for this season, there was a lot of interest and a high turnout of buyers. Trade was very strong with the following results:

Winter wheat averaging £68 per acre and a top price of £70 per acre. Spring barley averaging £50 per acre and a top price of £62 per acre. Oilseed rape averaging £34 per acre and a top price of £40 per acre. Winter barley averaging £83 per acre and a top price of £85 per acre

There have been varied results this year in the straw trade. The More Farm straw auction has shown that for top quality crops there is still a strong trade, and the vendors were delighted with the outcome of the sale. There is still a strong demand for straw, so please contact one of our offices should you be looking to buy or sell.

As well as the annual straw sale we manage specialist property and dispersal sales. We also regularly host regional collective sales including the Oswestry District and Mid Wales and South Shropshire collective sale events.

Roger Parry is senior partner at Roger Parry & Partners