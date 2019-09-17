Come and see what Young Farmers are all about

Around the county, our clubs are holding their annual meetings and welcoming fresh faces as their chairmen, secretaries and treasurers.

This is the best time to come and find out what the young farmers organisation is about, who we are, what we do and how you can get involved!

Each of the 18 of our clubs will be hosting new members' evenings, where young people from the age of 10 up to 26 can come along and meet other members, find out what we get up to and sign up to be a part of one of the best and largest youth organisations in the UK.

Young Farmers provides a varied programme for all interests, with agricultural activities such a farm tours, stock judging and speed shear events, to trying new things such as pottery making, flower arranging and travelling the world.

Young Farmers also provides members with the opportunity to learn and build on confidence and transferable skills with competitions such as public speaking, debating and Member of the Year which gives individuals practice to speak in front of small interview panels to large audiences, which may help them later in life in their careers.

Around 40 per cent of Shropshire Young Farmers are not from an farming background.

As we say, "you don’t have to be a farmer to be a Young Farmer,” which is great for networking and meeting others out of the agricultural community too.

To find out where your nearest club is please ring Shropshire YFC on 01743 442880 or visit www.sfyfc.org.uk

Laura Wilde, Shropshire YFC