Menu

Advertising

Badger cull could spill into Shropshire

By Sue Austin | North Shropshire | Farming | Published:

Badgers in parts of Shropshire could be killed following the authorisation of 11 new cull licences.

Badger

While Shropshire is not named as one of the zones to be given licences to cull the animals, the Shropshire Against the Cull group says that zones in Cheshire and Staffordshire actually cross the border into the county.

The new badger culling areas have been approved by Natural England as part of government efforts to control tuberculosis in cattle,

Natural England has also authorised licence holders to resume operations in 29 existing areas.

On social media the Shropshire Against the Cull group said: "Don't be fooled by the lack of references to Shropshire. Parts of our county are covered by licences issued to Staffs and Cheshire cull companies."

The licence for Cheshire allows for a maximum of 1883 animals to be killed while in Staffordshire the number is up to 1665.

Farming News North Shropshire Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News