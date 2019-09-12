Badger cull could spill into Shropshire

While Shropshire is not named as one of the zones to be given licences to cull the animals, the Shropshire Against the Cull group says that zones in Cheshire and Staffordshire actually cross the border into the county.

The new badger culling areas have been approved by Natural England as part of government efforts to control tuberculosis in cattle,

Natural England has also authorised licence holders to resume operations in 29 existing areas.

On social media the Shropshire Against the Cull group said: "Don't be fooled by the lack of references to Shropshire. Parts of our county are covered by licences issued to Staffs and Cheshire cull companies."

The licence for Cheshire allows for a maximum of 1883 animals to be killed while in Staffordshire the number is up to 1665.