Farmers in the ring for round two of grants scheme

In total it will have been open for eight weeks and with the closing date set as noon on September 3, there is still time to submit an application.

The aim of the grant scheme is to assist farmers in England purchase equipment to boost productivity, save time and increase yields. The grant is available for a minimum of £3,000 up to a maximum of £12,000, covering up to 40 per cent towards selected items of equipment.

These items of equipment include cattle crushes, cattle handling systems, sheep handling systems, direct drills, livestock monitoring cameras, electronic weigh crate, shallow injection systems and EID readers to name a few.

This list for Round Two includes 26 more items of machinery than Round One. All of the items of equipment listed have been identified as being able to help applicants achieve improvements in the following aspects; technical efficiency, animal health and welfare, resource efficiency or nutrient management. The items have been identified following consultation with industry groups and suppliers.

If you applied for Round One of the CPSG and your application was successful, but did not reach the maximum £12,000 available, you are still eligible to apply for Round Two.

However, if your second application is less than £3,000 then it will be rejected. If your Round One claim was rejected or withdrawn, you are still eligible to reapply in Round Two. It is worth remembering that you are only able to proceed with one successful application per round.

In terms of application, the online form can be accessed by the online portal on the Countryside Productivity page on GOV.UK.

Once submitted all applications are subject to a verification check and a decision will be provide as soon as possible after the closing date via email. Once you have received an email confirmation the items can be purchased and after they have been purchased you can then claim your money.

Any items applied for must be purchased within 150 days of the grant funding agreement being offered and the items purchased must meet the minimum specifications as listed in the scheme handbook. Successful applications will also need to provide photos of the items working on their farm.

With the uncertainty of Brexit still present it is worth taking opportunity of this funding while it is available and accessing the additional support. For further information, to discuss your requirements or for assistance in your application, please contact Ellie Watkins based in our Hereford office on 07496 006808 or 01538 650381.

Katie Davies is an agricultural advisor with Agri Advisor