Politician urging farmers to sign up for free pesticide disposal scheme

Mr Hamilton, a member of the Senedd’s Environment and Rural Affairs committee is supporting an initiative run by Dwr Cymru Welsh Water as part of a PestSmart project.

The project encourages people across Wales to consider ‘smarter’ ways of weed, pest and disease control which does not impact on the public, water or wildlife.

As part of the scheme, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, is working with farmers, growers, landowners and gardeners to help people and communities to consider the way they manage their land to help safeguard raw water quality

This free and confidential scheme across Wales, aims to reduce the risk of pollution and

safeguard raw water quality before it reaches Dwr Cymru Welsh Water treatment works.

For more information visit: https://www.dwrcymru.com/en/WaterSource/PestSmart/2019-Pesticide-Disposal-Scheme.aspx