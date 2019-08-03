Talks over egg production unit plans near Shrewsbury

A previous plan for the farm extension that will house 16,000 birds at Cruckmeole Farm, near Hanwood, was rejected in March 2018.

After re-submission, the plans will be considered at the Pontesbury Parish Council on Monday, at 6.30pm.

A final decision on the proposal will be taken by Shropshire Council.

The farm runs beef and arable enterprises and the owners want to diversify into free range egg production because of the volatility of the beef market as well as the uncertainty of Brexit.

The design and access statement provided in the original application says the new building will be located to the north of the farmyard on land currently used as agricultural land.

It will be approximately 76m x 20m, and will house 16,000 birds, together with a service area, office and egg store on the west gable end.

Shropshire Council's highways department said further information was required following the original application last year regarding new access points, traffic surveys and any increase in the number of HGV trips generated by the development.

In May this year, the department gave conditional acceptance to the plans subject to several conditions.

They include visibility splays are to be implemented, a vehicle routing plan should be submitted and that any gates to the proposed development should be set a minimum distance of 20 metres from the carriageway edge and be made to open inwards only.

Numerous other assessment plans have been undertaken since last year, including noise and odour checks.