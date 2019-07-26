Know the rules and avoid pitfalls with grants scheme

The overriding objective of the scheme is to help improve technical efficiency, animal health and welfare, health and safety and resource efficiency.

There is a wide range of equipment covered by the scheme including cattle, sheep, and pig equipment, general livestock equipment, precision farming equipment, resource management and efficiency equipment and other general equipment.

The maximum grant available is £12,000 with a minimum grant of £3,000 and grants are set at 40 per cent of the standard cost of individual items.

The total fund for this round is approximately £15 million and we currently await confirmation from DEFRA regarding a third round of applications due in the autumn.

As with the previous application window, all applications must be submitted via the online portal. The deadline for submissions is September 3, with applicants ideally finding out whether they have been successful by the end of September.

As with all schemes, applicants should acquaint themselves with all of the scheme rules as a number of first round applications were rejected after applicants had spent money on equipment.

Some of the pitfalls include equipment not meeting the specification defined in the scheme; photographic evidence not meeting the scheme minimum requirements; ensuring that all items included in the original claim are purchased and ensuring that invoices meet claim requirements.

Previous successful applicants who received up to £9,000 in the last round are still eligible to make claims providing the minimum £3,000 threshold is met. Those who withdrew their application or claim in the first round, or their application or claim was rejected are also eligible to apply in the next round.

While there may be red tape to sort through, the scheme certainly has merits, particularly in such a difficult trading environment.

The focus on efficiency, health, safety and welfare in farming in this scheme is a precursor to the planned changes in support for UK agriculture with Basic Payments being replaced with more environmentally focused payments.

Dan Bowden, partner and rural surveyor with Barbers Rural