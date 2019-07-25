Paths through the rural tourism planning process

Generally, if your proposal involves you building a structure, it is likely that you will either need planning permission or will need to show that you satisfy Permitted Development Rights.

Similarly, if you are changing the use of land to something that will be used for more than 28 days a year, you will also need to obtain the necessary consents. If the proposed use of the land is only going to be used for 28 days or less, you will not need planning permission.

If you are considering moveable structures such as shepherds' huts, you will still need to apply for a change of use of the land if they are going to be in situ for more than 28 days in a year, despite their ability to be moved. Again, structures such as yurts, camping pods or tipis will also require planning permission.

If you are considering a caravan and camping site, there is an exemption if you want up to five pitches, providing you have a caravanning and camping site certificate. Above five pitches would require a caravan site licence and full planning permission. Also, any additional structures such as toilet and shower facilities would require full planning permission as these will more than likely be permanent structures.

While considering whether rural tourism would be suitable for your farm, it is also worth considering whether access to the site is suitable.

A key factor taken into consideration by your local council will be whether the site can be accessed from the public highway safely with suitable passing places. However, there is opportunity during the planning process to apply for a new access on to the highway which could provide a more appropriate solution.

Generally, providing that a planning application is considerate to planning policy, your local council should be supportive provided that the proposed enterprise will assist in supporting a farming business, create jobs and enhance a rural business.

James Neame, Nock Deighton Agricultural LLP