Objectors to chicken farm plans near Market Drayton will take protest to county council

Ban, the Betton and Norton Action Group will protest against a recommendation to delegate the approval of planning permission subject to conditions, including an agreement over manure spreading to the project north of Betton.

A report to tomorrow's North Planning Committee says on balance the proposal is considered acceptable in relationship to surrounding residential amenity issues and in accordance with local and national policies.

Betton and Norton Action Group said: "We do not agree with the conclusions drawn in the case officer's report, in particular the assessment which has been made on the sensitivity of change to the landscape and historic environment from the proposed development, and also the significant impact it will create regarding ammonia pollution on the community and wider area including High Ercall.

"We will be bringing our grievances to the meeting on Tuesday and have every faith in those elected to represent the community."

The action group said that the site was in a nitrate vulnerable zone as well as a drinking water safe guarded zone.

"It has not been adequately assessed for toxic dust and odour emissions, which pose serious health risks to both local residents, the community at large and protected wildlife species," the action group said.

Objections have also be made by the local parish councils and Shropshire Wildlife Trust and other environmental groups. It has led to more than 550 letters and objections as well as petitions.