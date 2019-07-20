You don't have to be a young farmer to join us at Young Farmers

In June we held our annual rally day, a day that really showcases what YFC is all about following this year's theme "Around the World."

The day is buzzing from 8am where stock judging competitions kick things off, cookery and craft entries are being raced in before judging starts, and flower arrangements are created.

The rest of the day sees the purpose-built stage welcome every club in the county for a variety of entertaining activities, including a travellers’ catwalk, to arm wrestling, speed iron and whisk, and to a Haka dance performance.

Our rally day is one of the biggest highlights in the Shropshire YFC calendar. Each club battles it out (healthy competition of course!) to be crowned rally winners, followed by a night of dancing with hundreds of members from Shropshire and border counties.

Now we are in full swing for planning our annual Chairman's Ball, renowned nationwide and which attracts Young Farmer members from Essex to Cumbria.

In 2018 we welcomed just shy of 2,000 guests, and proved that we know how to have a good time.

For anyone interested in joining the Young Farmers Federation, August and September is the best time to contact your local club. Shropshire YFC has 18 clubs across the county, nearing 1,000 members overall.

Young Farmers is about meeting lifelong friends, developing new skills and building confidence, as well as enjoying new experiences.

Clubs meet weekly and partake in a variety of activities, from tours around farms, breweries and factories to sports evenings, pottery making and salsa dancing.

Young Farmers is about trying new experiences and getting involved in anything.

The saying goes “the more you put you in, the more you get out” which many of our members adhere to. Of course, raising money for charity is a highlight of YFC with clubs raising money for chosen charities through a variety of ways.

You don’t have to be from an agricultural background to join the organisation. We are nearing a 50/50 balance for members who work in agriculture and those who don’t. We encouraging people from all backgrounds and interests to get involved in our wonderful organisation.

Visit www.sfyfc.org.uk or call 01743 442880 for more information.

Laura Wilde, of Shropshire YFC.