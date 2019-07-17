Midlands housing land values continue to outperform London

UK greenfield and urban land both saw small increases in land value in the first quarter of 2019. Both grew by 0.2 per cent, bringing annual growth to 1.3 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively.

However, the land market remains relatively robust in much of the country. The number of sites sold in the Midlands, North, Scotland and South Wales is in line with – or above – 2018 levels, according to the latest analysis from the Savills residential development land index.

Certain regions also outperformed the national average in terms of growth, with values in the west seeing increases of 0.6 per cent and Scotland values increasing by 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

The most sought after sites are oven-ready, smaller city centre sites and straightforward medium sites (about 100-150 units) on the edge of urban centres. In London, where there have been fewer transactions, consented sites in more affordable outer London boroughs, with good connectivity, remain in demand.

Despite the background of economic uncertainty, it is good to see the development land market remaining relatively robust outside of the south east.

This stability should be encouraging for landowners looking to bring their land forward for development. This wider market strength, coupled with ongoing housing need, provides a clear demonstration that there is a continuing opportunity for landowners.

Underlying market uncertainty, slowing sales rates and the Government’s plan to end the Help to Buy scheme after March 2023 means there is less appetite for risk, particularly in London where values remain suppressed.

As well as being selective about the sites they buy, housebuilders are increasingly making use of their established pipeline – on average the listed housebuilders have 4.5 years’ worth of immediate land and are sourcing almost a third of that land from their strategic pipelines.

To mitigate risk, housebuilders are being selective about the sites they buy and are making use of their established land pipeline. They have built up these pipelines since recovering from the global financial crisis enabling them to increase the number of homes they build each year.

We are seeing clear evidence that there is risk management among housebuilders. They are being selective about the sites they are buying and using their own longer term land pipelines alongside purchasing immediate sites.

Some housebuilders are also re-planning sites to include an increased amounts of smaller units, anticipating the changes to the Help to Buy scheme from 2021 with new caps and for first time buyers only, which will run until March 2023.

