£230 million boost for British beef as China agrees market access

The landmark move comes after beef exports were banned by the Chinese government in 1996, due to the outbreak of BSE, which put a hold on beef trade.

This agreement means British beef could enter the Chinese market by the end of the year, with access worth an estimated £230m for British business in the first five years alone.

The UK-China Beef Protocol was signed by Farming Minister Robert Goodwill and the Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming as part of the tenth Economic and Financial Dialogue between the UK and China, securing market access for UK beef exporters by the end of 2019.

The protocol reflects the strength of Britain’s relationship with China, and a mutual commitment to trade.

China is currently the UK’s eighth largest export market for food and drink, with more than £610 million worth of products bought by Chinese consumers last year.

As Brexit approaches, it is increasingly important that we continue to establish trading relationships with countries outside of the EU, and China is a key market.

The announcement follows a successful inspection by a number of organisations including the British and Chinese governments. They have worked in conjunction with beef farmers and food business operators and have had access to the whole supply chain.

The agreement comes after many years spent working tirelessly to reopen access for our British beef exports and it’s a real testament to the work of Government and other industry bodies, including AHDB, to make this happen.

Advertising

We look forward to seeing the first shipments leave the UK bound for China in the near future.

This is good news for UK beef farmers, at a time of some uncertainty, and they will undoubtedly benefit from the opportunities this new agreement presents.

We at AHDB will continue to work with the beef industry to ensure beef in the UK maintains its high quality reputation world-wide and allows us to explore other export opportunities

The UK’s food exports continue to soar, with food and drink exports worth more than £22 billion last year.

Advertising

The British Government continues to encourage and support businesses through its ‘Food is Great’ campaign as they consider launching into overseas markets or expanding their current global customer base.

Our exports team are continually looking into potential new markets, where there could be demand for UK products.

For more information on the latest news and activity at AHDB visit: https://ahdb.org.uk/news

Clive Brown, AHDB Beef & Lamb head of knowledge exchange