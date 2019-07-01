Bid to double the size of Shropshire chicken farm

Great Ness Poultry Ltd have applied for permission to build four more poultry units at their site at Kinton, near Nesscliffe.

Currently the farm has space for 200,000 birds.

Planning officers have recommended the scheme for refusal and the matter will be discussed at the council’s central planning meeting on Thursday.

Under the plans, the applicants have applied to build the sheds along with feed bins and an agricultural workers house.

Case officer Kelvin Hall said in his report to councillors: “The proposal would provide economic benefits, including from the investment in the expansion of the existing business and the additional and sustained labour requirements which would result from the construction and operation of the development.

'Deficiencies'

"Nevertheless it is not considered these benefits would be sufficient to justify a grant of planning permission in view of the deficiencies of the current application.”

Concerns have been raised that there are already five poultry farms in the area which produce approximately five million chickens a year.

Great Ness & Little Ness Parish Council said: “Taking account of the number of other sheds in the area, the council has concerns re: cumulative impact of amenity, noise and odour and vehicle movements.” Shropshire Council’s ecologist also recommended refusal due to the proximity of two sites of special scientific interest. Shropshire Council’s public protection office also objected, as did the Shrewsbury branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England.

Objectors have said the expansion could increase smells and pollution into the surrounding countryside, particularly in the direction of the nearby village school and a new housing development. Objections were not received from drainage, landscaping and the Environment Agency.