Vintage tractors on charity run through Shropshire and Wales

Despite last-minute changes seeing the start and end of the route change, Patrick Gandy, Jack Webb and Tim Webb left Newport Navy Club yesterday morning on the 2019 Shropshire and North Wales Tractor Road Run, raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Set to pick up more farm vehicles along the way, the three will travel through Telford, Ironbridge, past The Wrekin, through Shrewsbury, across to Lake Vyrnwy, Borth and Aberystwyth, before heading to Bishop’s Castle, over the Long Mynd and finishing back at the Navy Club on Monday.

Patrick Gandy, organiser of the event, said despite a few setbacks, the group hope to raise as much money for charity as possible.

“Originally there were about 12 of us taking part, but a few issues between participants has meant the numbers have dropped off,” he said.

“But we’ve still got good support and it’s great the mayor and mayoress of Telford came to see us off.

“Newport Navy Club, where we now start and finish the run, have also been incredibly supportive so its thanks to them this can continue to take place,” added Mr Gandy.