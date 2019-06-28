This hot tip is a last piece of advice from me

It also signals the start of a new chapter for me and this will, in fact, be my last column.

After a very enjoyable 13 years working at AHDB, it is now time for me to retire. While I am sad to be leaving, I am excited for what lies ahead, and I’m sure I’ll be keeping an eye on what’s happening in the industry in which I’ve been working for so long.

But time for one last bit of advice as we move into summer.

Something I always do is record any hot spells in my diary. I then look ahead and make a note of when the effects of the high temperatures might be seen in the performance of both sows and boars.

When we experience a heatwave, boar semen quality can be affected for up to eight weeks. The most significant impact is usually abound three to five weeks after the hot weather. You might see a reduction in conception rates, so be extra vigilant with checking for returns.

Temperature control of AI doses is also crucial, as they can overheat quickly and become unviable. Keep doses in an insulated container (16C to 18C) until required for insemination, and shield them from direct sunlight.

Sow are most susceptible to heat stress seven to 14 days post-service. If it gets warm, keep them cool with shades, wallows and sprinklers, and by ensuring your ventilation is working efficiently – why not give them a spring clean and service?

Hot weather also affects growing pigs, with reductions of 50 g/d in growth not uncommon. So, before the hot weather takes hold, get your preventative measures in place and avoid the performance drops that may come if you aren’t prepared.

For more detail on this topic, visit the AHDB website and search for ‘heat stress’ or get in touch at ke.pork@ahdb.org.uk for more help.

Things to focus on

Water: Check there are enough drinkers in each pen and that they’re all working well. If in doubt, supply additional water in troughs

Ventilation: Consider using supplementary fans for large pens that rely on natural ventilation; clean and maintain your fans so they are all working well

Wallows: If you haven’t already done so, get wallows dug as soon as possible. Make sure they are muddy and don’t dry out

Shade: If you have outdoor pigs, check there’s enough shade so they can move out of direct sunlight

Angela Cliff, AHDB Pork knowledge exchange manager