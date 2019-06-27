Shropshire farmer rejects 'publicity stunt' claim over Star video featuring Su Pollard

The Betton and Norton Action Group (BAN) accused Merlott Chitty Farms of manufacturing celebrity support for its egg farm proposal, after the publication of a video on the Shropshire Star website.

It featured Ms Pollard of Hi-de-Hi! fame at the annual Norton-in-Hales Village Festival earlier this month.

In the video she said to a Shropshire Star videographer that she was visiting friends in nearby Betton, and remarked on posters she had seen in the village protesting at plans for a 32,000-hen free range egg farm, which Merlott Chitty has applied to build near the two villages.

Ms Pollard said: "There's just a bone of contention from myself. I keep seeing these posters up that say 'BAN' with a chicken."

She went on: "I'm not getting into a political situation, I'm just suggesting that townies shouldn't come here if they don't like chickens."

BAN reacted with anger, releasing a statement in which resident Karen Cliff said: "I was shocked to be called 'a townie' by the actress Su Pollard, who recently attended our annual village fete.

"This was clearly a publicity stunt to promote an industrial poultry factory by aspiring developer Merlott Chitty Farms, who escorted her to and from the fete.

"I am shocked that anyone who has moved so recently into the hamlet of Betton would use the community in this way, and disgusted that the Chitty family hijacked what is normally a fun and family based day out.

Spontaneous

"To have been spoken to, and used in this way, has left a very sour taste within the community, most of whom have lived here for over 30 years, some over 70 years."

But Christopher Chitty, the father of applicant Rupert Chitty, denied the group's claims that the meeting had been staged, and said Ms Pollard's reaction spontaneous and genuine.

He said: "This was not a publicity stunt, but the result of coincidences.

"Su Pollard spent the weekend with us at Betton, which was arranged before we became aware of the date for the Norton-in-Hales Village Festival, and our weekend house party only decided on that day to walk to Norton for the festival.

"We arrived there at 4pm and the first stand we visited was AR Richards. We did not expect to meet a photographer on their stand, or indeed for any photographer to still be at the festival three hours after it had opened."

The application for the egg farm to the north of Betton has attracted more than 200 objections online since being submitted for a second time, with the previous proposal being withdrawn in December.

Burnett Crowther, an agency that lists Su Pollard as one of its clients, was approached for comment.