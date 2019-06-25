Needless red tape is tying up Britain's farmers

We have seen increased volatility in the value of most produce. Most sectors have enjoyed periods of strong prices, and the opposite.

Fortunately, subsidy support has remained predictable. Future support systems will be reduced and different with potentially increased pressure on the smaller businesses.

With increased price volatility and reduced support, the fortunes of some businesses will fluctuate considerably. Farmers are very able at pulling the belt in during tough times. Market forces are generally encouraged by self-employed business people. I sincerely hope that government departments will apply pressure on processors and retailers to act responsibly with integrity to deliver a fair supply chain focussed on the long term.

Producers are put under huge pressure to conform to ever-increasing standards to provide sustainable affordable high quality British food. They are squeezed from every angle but continue to deliver the goods. They certainly do their bit to support Britain in a responsible manner.

Businesses typically seek to grow and increase their market share. Huge processors and retailers, by squeezing their suppliers, achieve their main objective of increased profit. Unnecessary levels of pressure from the largest businesses on suppliers does little to support Britain. Responsible supply chain management is crucial. The Groceries Code adjudicator needs to be given some very sharp teeth to prevent retailers from abusing their position.

Excessive government regulation continues to cause problems generally. When we leave the EU there is scope to reduce regulation. Whichever party we have in government there seems to be an obsession with unnecessary gold plating of regulation. The balance has tipped too far.

As an example, an RLE1 form for transferring entitlements or adjusting field boundaries is eight pages long. The guidance book is 62 pages long! It is madness. We desperately need a common sense approach. Would the Polish and Portuguese put up with this nonsense?

Is it any surprise that the public are fed up with the norm; Trump and Brexit were voted in, partly as protest votes.

Unnecessary regulation stifles good ideas and activity. Fortunately, entrepreneurs have developed interesting niche ideas including quinoa as a super food, hobbit homes as holiday let accommodation and organic food production.

Commercial flair and creativity makes Britain perform. Excessive regulation hinders productivity. Irrespective of which party is in government, let’s hope the right balance can be struck!

Shaun Jones is a rural professional director at Halls.