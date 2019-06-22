The economist's book which would give me nightmares

A lot of rain last week has wreaked havoc with crops of winter barley and a lot of my friends by the river have had their crops underwater. I suspect the wheat will be okay but I fear the spring barley and maize won’t be.

Farming can be a hard taskmaster and of course there are financial implications. I mention this because I noticed in the Farmers Weekly magazine that there is a firm now offering crop insurance, something that is very common in America but not over here. Maybe with the weather changing it could be something worth looking into.

At the end of May myself and Mrs R made our annual visit to the Hay book festival. This is always a fascinating experience as we normally find ourselves listening to lectures that we wouldn’t normally.

This year we found ourselves attending a number of environmental lectures which I found to be fascinating. There were two speakers in particular who did rattle the brain cells, one being Tony Juniper, now chairman of Natural England and the other being Dieter Helm, who is an Oxford economist and also writes Government environmental policy.

While I don’t want to depress the readers of the Shropshire Star too much I feel I must mention his thoughts. Mr Helm asked three questions: Why do farmers have cheap diesel? Why don’t farmers pay business rates on their buildings? And the killer: Why do farmers have inheritance tax relief?

This chap has the ear of Government and having listened to him for a couple of hours I made the mental note that Mr Helm should not be underestimated. Oh, and I bought his book which I don’t read at bedtime in case it gives me nightmares.

Grain markets have been slipping all week on the back of the news from USDA that America is now 98 per cent drilled up, a remarkable turnaround. Crops in this country look good and if we have some sunshine we could be in for a big crop.

The annual circus of the early nitrogen market kicked off last week with one manufacturer withdrawing terms everyday and creating undesirable pressure selling.

We now have a very keen young agronomist working here and if you are looking for a young keen pair of legs either with chemical supply or on a per acre basis please give me a ring.

David Roberts, of G.O Davies (Westbury) Ltd grain merchants.