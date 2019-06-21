I'm no expert, but I've seen what works for dairy herds

Also things move on, technology changes and people farm differently.

However, there have been several items about cow management recently, and they all raise questions, but don't give answers. So if cow science isn't your thing, look away now!

The latest, talking about "rocket fuel" is upbeat but vague with no mention of buffer feeding to delay this rocket fuel blasting the cows into space and producing liquid green stuff out the back.

I'm sure the cows are not only producing lots more milk, but butterfat at four per cent which is the optimum level for feed efficiency and healthy cows.

Previously, an expert dairy analyst from AHDB remarked how the top 25 per cent of UK herds were making 12p per litre more that the bottom 25 per cent. Yet there's no explanation for the difference. You'd think, perhaps, that it would be part of her remit to bring that bottom 25 per cent up towards the top. "Benchmarking" is allegedly the way, but with so few concrete facts how can it really help?

Prior to these, a nutritionist said balanced diets are reliant on buffer feeding, and she says all the right things about cows being unable to "achieve high yields plus maintenance from grass alone." However, she then puts on her commercial hat and advises the use of rumen protected fat to support milk fat production.

Fed "properly" a cow will of her own accord produce butterfat at four per cent, stay healthy and be more efficient.

Finally, I have this advert from the Dairy Event 2005. "Fed by knowledge, Focussed on Nutrition & Financed by results" for Keenan, a diet feeder maker which became insolvent in 2016, so not a great recommendation based on their expertise, you would think.

Why do I criticise these knowledgeable people? Because though no expert myself, I spent years working with and seeing the effect of my husband's research provided for farmers using his knowledge and proving it worked.

Unfortunately only a few farmers and nutritionists use it now as other experts and commerce rejected it continually to propound their own theories, "benchmarking" and therefore perpetuating their own ideas.

Cynical? Yes – and disillusioned as always with way the world works.

Rosemary Allen is a retired livestock farmer living near Ellesmere