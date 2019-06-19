Cash boost to create greener towns

The application window for the fund, which opened recently, closes at midnight on July 28 this year.

In 2018, the Treasury announced £10 million would be made available for at least 130,000 trees and, over the next two years, the Forestry Commission’s Urban Tree Challenge Fund will offer grants of up to 50 per cent of the cost of planting schemes.

Year one is open only to block bids which cover multiple projects under one application with a value of at least £500,000. Much smaller, individual applications will be considered next year although would-be applicants can express their interest now and be kept up to date.

This funding is good news as the need to improve the urban environment through greening initiatives is a major challenge and planting more trees is critical in delivering this. It’s an issue that was highlighted in the Savills and David Harber Garden at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The funding is competitive and bids have to be scored according to set priorities and value for money so applications need to be thorough and well thought through.

Details of the fund are available on GOV.UK. For more information and woodland advice in both urban and rural areas contact Marc Liebrecht at Savills on mliebrecht@savills.com or by calling 07917 584 583.

Marc Liebrecht is head of forestry at Savills' forestry, woodland and arboriculture team in the Midlands.