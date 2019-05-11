Smarter farming to combat climate change

In the past few weeks we’ve seen climate demonstrations and calls from some quarters for us to say goodbye to air travel, knock our thermostats down and even consider our diets.

Among all of this, I think it’s important to remember that in Britain 65 per cent of our farmland is best suited to grazing animals and agriculture accounts for 10 per cent of the UK’s emissions.

This ranks the industry fifth after transport 27 per cent, energy supply 24 per cent, business 17 per cent and residential 15 per cent.

Research from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation also shows that beef production in Western Europe is 2.5 times more carbon-efficient than the global average.

At the same time UK farmland conserves important carbon stocks in England’s uplands. British farmers do have an important role to play in tackling climate change and there’s commitment there alongside fulfilling a responsibility to provide high quality, sustainable and affordable food.

The NFU has reiterated that improvements in productivity, carbon capture and renewable energy production are the most effective ways to reach agricultural net zero targets.

Acting to tackle damaging climate change is vital – however, we will not halt climate change by curbing British production and exporting it to countries which may not have the same environmental conscience, or ambition to reduce their climate impact. Rather, we must farm smarter, focussing on improving productivity, encouraging carbon capture and boosting our production of renewable energy.

On a separate note, we’ve also seen Natural England temporarily revoke three general licences for controlling certain wild birds before reinstating those for carrion crows and wood pigeons.

The decision caused great concern in Shropshire farming circles and among others in the rural community, but there is movement now to sort out the licensing regime.

This is vital given the damage some birds can do to lambs, crops and even other wildlife. Natural England has said further licences will be introduced at pace over the coming days and weeks. Defra is also seeking views about the impact of the recent withdrawal of the three general licences and the NFU is coordinating a response after seeking evidence from members.

Farmers can respond directly on the consultation pages of www.gov.uk until May 13.

More information can also be found at www.nfuonline.com on the internet where there is a dedicated hub on the issue.

Oliver Cartwright, NFU West Midlands