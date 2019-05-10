New funding pot could be lifeline for village halls

Grants towards improvement schemes for village halls, such as updating to provide community facilities, were announced in the autumn 2018 budget as part of several initiatives to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

For the best chance of success, schemes must demonstrate how they would enrich the social structure of their community in terms of improving health and wellbeing, tackling loneliness, improving the environment or supporting the local rural economy.

Trustees of village halls face huge difficulties in financing major repairs. The 20 per cent VAT payable on such work often cannot be recovered and may be a substantial sum. However, it can be recovered on halls run by parish and town councils, which are not eligible to apply for this funding.

A pot of £3 million is being managed by ACRE (Advisory Committee on Releases to the Environment) on behalf of Defra. It will fund up to 20 per cent of eligible costs, offering a minimum grant of £10,000 and a £75,000 maximum – so overall scheme costs would be between £50,000 and £375,000.

Grant funding could be available for extensions, new roofs including insulation, energy efficiency measures, internal refurbishment, wi-fi installation, guttering, repointing and replacement doors. The funding cannot be used for new-build projects, projects already under construction, routine maintenance, car parks, land purchase, professional fees or feasibility study fees.

Applications can be made now through the ACRE website at www.acre.org.uk. The process involves an online application with costings, followed by a full application before March 31, 2020 – by which time of course, the fund could be fully committed.

Funding is only available to halls in villages with a population under 10,000 and the applicant should have a freehold or leasehold interest in the hall. Any lease must have at least 21 years left to run. Village halls which have secured a significant amount of funding already will have applications looked on more favourably.

There are strict rules regarding who can apply. Eligible bodies include registered charities, charitable trusts, charitable incorporated organisations community associations which are registered charities, charitable companies, multi-purpose church halls and Scout and Guide buildings which are available for community use.

Bodies not eligible to apply include community interest companies, co-operatives or community associations with no charity registration, sports pavilions with amateur sports club status, school halls and VAT registered organisations.

For advice on a wide range of rural grants, contact the team at Fisher German on 01244 409660.

Gill Broad, Fisher German LLP