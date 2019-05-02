Our Next Generation in Westminster trek

It is a year-long programme of visits and events, where 15 growers and industry professionals further their knowledge of the industry.

For those who only work in one part of the sector, seed production for example, it is a chance to see how the rest of the sector operates.

On the last leg of their journey, representatives from the 2018 Next Gen programme made their final stop at Westminster on March 26 – just three days before the original "Brexit Day," which at that point had not yet been delayed.

Amid the uncertainty, the group gathered on Parliament Square to witness MPs rushing to cast their votes, TV crews hungry for coverage and scantily clad protesters making their voices heard, before being treated to a historical tour around the Houses of Parliament.

The 15-strong group then headed to the National Farmers Union headquarters in Westminster.

Liv Phoenix, external affairs manager for the NFU, gave an insightful talk on the role of the NFU, its close relationship with the Government and advice on how to proactively interact with local government to gain maximum impact.

This prepared the group well for the afternoon session.

In an open discussion, the Next Gen group was introduced to several MPs with agriculture at their heart.

They were: Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Liz Truss, John Hayes, Kevin Hollinrake, Alec Shelbrooke, Neil Parish, and Julian Sturdy.

The group was able to discuss industry challenges, including the effects of Brexit, water abstraction, plant health, agricultural science and the Great British Food and Farming Plan.

We will be opening applications for the 2020 Next Gen intake at BP2019, on November 20 and 21.

If you’re in the potato industry and interested in increasing your knowledge of the sector and building your network, join us at our event stand or visit the AHDB website to find out more.

Stuart Baxter, AHDB Potatoes